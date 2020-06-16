American Creek Completes Sale of Minority Interest in Electrum Property

Cardston, June 16, 2020 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company" or "American Creek") - Following its press release of May 12, 2020, the Company announces the completion of the sale of its 40% interest in the Electrum Project joint venture to Tudor Gold Corp. ('Tudor"). The purchase price received was $250,000 cash and 1,400,000 Tudor common shares, which are subject to a contractual 8 month hold period expiring February 16, 2021.

Darren Blaney, American Creek CEO stated: "We are please to be able to complete this transaction which gives the Company additional operating funds and more importantly, further increases the Company's exposure to the Treaty Creek JV Project. We are very much looking forward to the upcoming developments as the Tudor team is doing an outstanding job of advancing the Treaty Creek project in a major way".

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Two of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek joint venture project with Tudor (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Company also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at: www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the Company's management discussion and analysis filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57949