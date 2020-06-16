Adamera Appoints Mark Jones to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, June 16, 2020 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) announces the appointment of Mark Jones to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Jones' leadership in mineral discoveries, finance and mergers & acquisitions will be very valuable to the company.

Mr. Jones was an obvious candidate for Adamera as he brings to the company over 40 years management and board experience in the resource sector, including his highly valued Washington State leadership of Crown Resources. Crown discovered the Crown Jewel gold deposit in northeastern Washington State. In 2006 the company was sold to Kinross Gold Corp. who developed the discovery as the Buckhorn Mine. Buckhorn produced approximately 1.3 million ounces of gold at an average grade of about 12 g/t gold. The mine closed in 2017.

Mr. Jones has been on the board of several other companies accredited with discoveries including Arequipa Resources (acquired by Barrick Gold), Brazauro Resources (acquired by Eldorado Gold) and more recently Tristar Gold's Castelo de Sonhos gold deposit in Brazil. Mr. Jones is currently the Non-Executive Chairman of Tristar Gold.

"Mark Jones' experience in our industry and his reputation for making money for his shareholders will be very valuable to Adamera. His enthusiasm for Adamera and the potential to participate in another discovery in Washington State have motivated Mark to take this board position," says Yale Simpson, Chairman of Adamera Minerals.

"I am looking forward to working with Yale Simpson and the other board members and I am excited by the potential of the area. The discovery of Crown Jewel was not the only discovery in my career but it was certainly rewarding due to its very high-grade. I am convinced the district remains under explored with the potential for more high-grade gold deposits," says Mark Jones.

Mr. Jones attended the University of Texas. Early in his career he co-founded Jones, Loyd & Webster, Inc., a corporate finance and investment banking firm.

Upon joining Adamera's Board of Directors, Mr. Jones will be granted 960,000 options at $0.10, subject to stock exchange approval. On behalf of the Company and our shareholders we welcome Mr. Jones to the Board of Directors.

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 7 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

