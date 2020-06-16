Result of Annual General Meeting
For immediate release
16 June 2020
Serabi Gold Plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Results of Annual General Meeting
Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 16 June 2020 (the “Meeting”), shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting dated 15 May 2020 (the “Notice”).
The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each resolution were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC* VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1. Approval of the Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
|40,287,267
|99.94%
|24,800
|0.06%
|40,312,067
|68.37%
|714
|2. Re-election of Aquiles Alerria as a Director.
|40,087,053
|99.94%
|24,868
|0.06%
|40,111,921
|68.03%
|200,860
|3. Re-election of Eduardo Rosselot as a Director.
|40,087,053
|99.94%
|24,868
|0.06%
|40,111,921
|68.03%
|200,860
|4. Re-election of Clive Line as a Director.
|40,262,403
|99.94%
|24,814
|0.06%
|40,287,217
|68.33%
|25,564
|5. Re-election of Luis Azevedo as a Director.
|39,987,615
|99.69%
|123,710
|0.31%
|40,111,325
|68.03%
|201,456
|6 Re-appointment of BDO LLP as auditors of the Company.
|40,447,292
|99.94%
|25,325
|0.06%
|40,472,617
|68.64%
|62,497
|7. Re-approval of the Serabi 2011 Share Option Plan
|34,465,637
|99.00%
|346,548
|1.00%
|34,812,185
|59.04%
|5,500,596
|8. Approval of the terms of a Restricted Stock Award Plan
|34,636,850
|99.50%
|173,215
|0.50%
|34,810,065
|59.04%
|5,502,716
|9. That the Directors be authorised to allot equity securities up to a nominal value of ?2,000,000.
|39,958,687
|99.19%
|324,714
|0.81%
|40,283,401
|68.32%
|29,380
|10. That the Directors be authorised to allot equity securities for cash up to a nominal value of ?2,000,000.
|34,458,687
|85.49%
|5,848,457
|14.51%
|40,307,144
|68.36%
|5,637
* ISC – Issued Share Capital
Enquiries:
|Serabi Gold Plc
|Michael Hodgson
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Chief Executive
|Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
|Clive Line
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Finance Director
|Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
|Email: contact@serabigold.com
|Website: www.serabigold.com
|Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser
|Roland Cornish
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
|Michael Cornish
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
|Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker
|Ross Allister
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.
ENDS