Result of Annual General Meeting

For immediate release

16 June 2020

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 16 June 2020 (the “Meeting”), shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting dated 15 May 2020 (the “Notice”).

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC* VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1. Approval of the Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.



40,287,267 99.94% 24,800 0.06% 40,312,067 68.37% 714 2. Re-election of Aquiles Alerria as a Director.



40,087,053 99.94% 24,868 0.06% 40,111,921 68.03% 200,860 3. Re-election of Eduardo Rosselot as a Director.



40,087,053 99.94% 24,868 0.06% 40,111,921 68.03% 200,860 4. Re-election of Clive Line as a Director.



40,262,403 99.94% 24,814 0.06% 40,287,217 68.33% 25,564 5. Re-election of Luis Azevedo as a Director.



39,987,615 99.69% 123,710 0.31% 40,111,325 68.03% 201,456 6 Re-appointment of BDO LLP as auditors of the Company.



40,447,292 99.94% 25,325 0.06% 40,472,617 68.64% 62,497 7. Re-approval of the Serabi 2011 Share Option Plan 34,465,637 99.00% 346,548 1.00% 34,812,185 59.04% 5,500,596 8. Approval of the terms of a Restricted Stock Award Plan 34,636,850 99.50% 173,215 0.50% 34,810,065 59.04% 5,502,716 9. That the Directors be authorised to allot equity securities up to a nominal value of ?2,000,000.



39,958,687 99.19% 324,714 0.81% 40,283,401 68.32% 29,380 10. That the Directors be authorised to allot equity securities for cash up to a nominal value of ?2,000,000. 34,458,687 85.49% 5,848,457 14.51% 40,307,144 68.36% 5,637

* ISC – Issued Share Capital

