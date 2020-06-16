Menü Artikel
Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

16.06.2020  |  Accesswire

DIDCOT, June 16, 2020 - Altus Strategies Plc ("Altus" or the "Company") (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS), the Africa focused project and royalty generator, announces that at its Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed. The polling results for each resolution are set out below.

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Total votes

Total % voted

Votes withheld

1. That the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, together with the report of the directors of the Company and the auditors' report on those accounts be received and adopted.

40,206,589

99.9%

23,999

0.1%

40,230,588

57.4%

0

2. That David Netherway be re-elected as a director of the Company.

40,206,411

99.9%

23,999

0.1%

40,230,410

57.4%

178

3. That Steven Poulton be re-elected as a director of the Company.

40,206,570

99.9%

23,999

0.1%

40,230,569

57.4%

19

4. That Matthew Grainger be re-elected as a director of the Company.

40,206,570

99.9%

23,999

0.1%

40,230,569

57.4%

19

5. That Robert Milroy be re-elected as a director of the Company.

40,206,570

99.9%

23,999

0.1%

40,230,569

57.4%

19

6. That Michael Winn be re-elected as a director of the Company.

40,172,411

99.9%

58,158

0.1%

40,230,569

57.4%

19

7. That Karim Nasr be re-elected as a director of the Company.

40,206,570

99.9%

23,999

0.1%

40,230,569

57.4%

19

8. That PKF Littlejohn LLP be reappointed as the Company's auditors.

40,266,107

99.9%

24,975

0.1%

40,291,082

57.5%

0

9. That the Directors be authorised to determine the auditors' remuneration.

40,266,088

99.9%

24,975

0.1%

40,291,063

57.5%

19

10. That the share options scheme first approved at the Company's 2019 AGM be re-confirmed, ratified and approved.

40,206,003

99.9%

24,161

0.1%

40,230,164

57.4%

424

11. That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Relevant Securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £3,504,580.

40,178,007

99.8%

51,958

0.1%

40,229,965

57.4%

623

12. That, subject to the passing of resolution 12, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to Section 570 of the 2006 Act, to allot equity securities (as defined by section 560 of the 2006 Act) for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,752,290.

40,178,007

99.8%

51,958

0.1%

40,229,965

57.4%

623

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767

E: info@altus-strategies.com

SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Soltan Tagiev

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel (Broker)

Abigail Wayne / Richard Parlons

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)

Georgia Colkin / Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

E: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed project and royalty generator in the mining sector with a focus on Africa. Our team creates value by making mineral discoveries across multiple licences. We enter joint ventures with respected groups and our partners earn interest in these discoveries by advancing them toward production. Project milestone payments we receive are reinvested to extend our portfolio, accelerating our growth. The portfolio model reduces risk as our interests are diversified by commodity and by country. The royalties generated from our portfolio of projects are designed to yield sustainable long-term income. We engage constructively with all our stakeholders, working diligently to minimise our environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where we operate.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this announcement, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of the Directors or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programmes on schedule and the success of exploration programmes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this announcement and the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as at the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or any forward-looking statements contained in any other announcements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law or regulations.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

SOURCE: Altus Strategies Plc



