TORONTO, June 16, 2020 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(FRA:CB81)(WKN:A143MR) wishes to provide an update on the Press Release issued May 21, 2020 relating to the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19") as it affects the Company and the status of the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications, for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings have been completed. Arno Brand, CEO of Gratomic stated "we would like to thank our auditors, D & H Group LLP, who were able to coordinate an on-site review of the exploration assets at our Aukam Property during this pandemic as part of their audit and who's staff went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that the audit was completed on time."

The Company anticipates filing its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications, for the first quarter of 2020 ending March 31, 2020 (the "Interim Filings") by July 15, 2020. The Company issued the required press release to obtain an extension pursuant to Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the "OSC Temporary Exemption")

The lockdown resulting from the outbreak of COVID-19 has created unprecedented disruptions in the global economy and stock markets. Gratomic's Board of Directors and Management continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health of its employees and consultants in Canada and Namibia and to manage the short-term challenges to its business.

Management and other insiders of Gratomic remain subject to a trading black-out policy originally referred to in its April 24, 2020 Press Release and as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Gratomic confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through press releases and identified in the May 21, 2020 Press Release as well as in the Press Release issued on June 12, 2020 (relating to the closing of the Offering and debt settlement originally announced on April 8, 2020, amended on April 21, 2020 and extended May 12, 2020).

As required by the OSC Temporary Exemption, the Company will issue further press releases at 30 day intervals providing updates on material business developments, if any, including updates on the Interim Filings.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products and components for a range of mass market products. The Company currently holds two off-take purchase agreements for graphite product sourced from the Aukam facility. One agreement is with TODAQ and the other is with Phu Sumika. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

