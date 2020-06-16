NxGold Closes $1 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 16, 2020 - NxGold Ltd. ("NxGold" or the "Company") (TSXV: NXN) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement by issuing 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.20 for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common share for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering at a price of $0.30 per Common Share.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons (the "Finders") a cash commission in total of $17,100, equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering delivered by Finders and issued a total of 85,500 non-transferable broker warrants ("Broker Warrants"), equal to 6.0% of the Units delivered by Finders pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Shares for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering at a price of $0.30 per Common Share. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a restricted period of four months from the date of issuance. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") as certain insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 950,000 Units pursuant to the Offering. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

Capital Markets Advisory Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud FS") to provide certain capital markets advisory services to the Company, including assisting with increasing investor awareness and overall marketing of the Company. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Red Cloud FS is a globally oriented resource focused financial services platform, offering clients an extensive array of corporate access services including advisory, marketing and media. The agreement with Red Cloud FS is for an initial period of ten months at a cost of $8,000 per month.

About NxGold

NxGold is a Vancouver-based exploration company. The Company has recently entered into an option agreement with Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) to acquire a 100% interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia and owns 80% of the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Company has also entered into an earn-in agreement with Meliadine Gold Ltd. to earn up to a 70% interest in the Kuulu Project (formerly known as the Peter Lake Gold Project) in Nunavut.

