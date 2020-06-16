Bookmark: (LIVE Webinar) Steppe Gold Ltd. to Present at TakeStock Mini-Conference

June 16 2020 - The Newswire - Calgary, AB - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX:STGO) will be presenting LIVE tomorrow at 2:15 MDT as part of TakeStock LIVE's weekly Mini Webinar Series.

Each Weekly Wednesday Webinar starts 15 minutes after market close and features three corporate managers explaining their near-term goals and objectives in 6 minute presentations, followed by a moderated panel discussion and audience questions.



This is part of TakeStock *Mining Month* in association with Calgary MEG & CIM.

Steppe Gold's Aneel Waraich, EVP and Director, will be presenting and you are invited to attend and ask questions online.

Thus far, the Company:

- Continues to mine, crush and stack and has approximately 170,000t on the ROM pad, and approximately 662,000t of stacked ore at a grade of 2.0g/t gold onto Cell 1 where leaching is currently underway.

- Daily mining of ore continues from the ATO1 open cut and is currently being scaled up.

- Remains on track to produce approximately 60,000 ounces of gold in 2020 at cash costs of circa $500 per ounce from the ATO Mine.

Highlights:

- Positive cash flows from the ATO Mine will go towards studies to expand the open pit and processing facilities, targeting 150,000 ounces of gold per annum.

- Exploration drilling will restart next month with results available in the coming months including a resource and reserve update and a maiden resource on the exciting Mungu discovery.

