Northshore Gold Title Consolidated 100%

Burlington, June 16, 2020 - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT") owns 56% of the Northshore Gold Property (the "Property"), under a joint venture agreement (the "JV") with Balmoral Resources Ltd. ("Balmoral"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.. On June 1, 2020 CBLT announced it would sell the Property to Omni Commerce Corp. (FRA: 0MZA) ("Omni"), an unlisted reporting issuer in good standing, pursuant to an agreement of purchase and sale (the "CBLT Agreement"). Omni has over $1,000,000 in its treasury.

On June 15, 2020 Omni announced it had also entered into a Letter of Intent with Balmoral to purchase Balmoral's 44% interest in the JV, thereby consolidating 100% of title. According to Omni's press release of June 15, 2020, the terms of Omni's agreement with Balmoral appear to be similar to those with CBLT, relative to CBLT's and Balmoral's percentage holdings in the JV.

Under the CBLT Agreement, Omni will acquire CBLT's 56% interest in the joint venture. Total consideration payable to CBLT by Omni is $1,450,000 (the "Purchase Price"), consisting of: (i) cash consideration of $350,000, of which $50,000 has already been paid by way of non-refundable cash deposits, with the balance payable on Closing; and (ii) stock consideration of $1,100,000 payable by the issuance of common shares in Omni's capital on Closing (the "Consideration Shares").

Omni's agreement with Balmoral is important to CBLT as in management's view it eliminates inefficiencies inherent in any joint venture and increases the absolute value of the Consideration Shares, which should support Omni's capital raising activities.

CBLT expects the Balmoral-Omni due diligence process to run parallel to the CBLT-Omni due diligence process, with both transactions closing at roughly the same time; however, closing between Balmoral and Omni is not within CBLT's control.

Northshore Gold Property

The Northshore Gold Property is located within the Hemlo-Schreiber greenstone belt in the world-famous Hemlo Gold Camp, south of the former producing Winston Lake copper-zinc-gold-silver deposit. The Property is approximately 4 kilometres south of the town of Schreiber, Ontario. The Property consists of 322 hectares and is in management's view highly prospective for gold mineralization. Northshore Gold produced gold from the Main Vein in the 1930's, and hosts the Afric Gold Deposit.

