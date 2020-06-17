Equity Metals Lists on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange

Vancouver, June 16, 2020 - Equity Metals Corp. (TSXV: EQTY) (OTCQB: EQMEF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to begin trading its common shares on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "EQMEF". The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Marketplace on June 17th, 2020 and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EQTY".

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the exploration industry, to trade in the U.S. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established, public market. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage, exploration companies and provides annual verification and certification of management to investors thereby improving their level of information and trading experience.

Lawrence Page, Q.C., Equity Metals Chairman and Director, stated, "We are pleased to be listed on the OTCQB, as this provides an opportunity to attract a broader base of international investors. Trading on the OTCQB will expand the company's presence to new and existing shareholders in the United States with a transparent trading platform. Admission to the OTCQB exchange is part of our strategy to introduce the company to a wide range of institutional and retail investors in the United States, particularly as we prepare our Silver Queen gold property for drilling this summer."

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corp. is a Manex Resource Group Company. The Group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Equity Metals' two major mineral properties, the Silver Queen Au-Ag-Zn-Cu project, located in central B.C., and the Monument Diamond project, located in Lac De Gras, NWT.

The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the 18,892ha Silver Queen project, located in the Omineca Mining Division near Owen Lake, British Columbia. The property hosts a series of high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which was only recently discovered and has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a JV interest in the Monument Diamond project, strategically located on the south shore of Lac De Gras, NWT. Diamond-bearing kimberlites of the Monument Property form part of the Lac de Gras cluster and occur within 40 km of both the Ekati Diamond Mine and the Diavik Diamond Mine. The project owners are Equity Metals Corp. (57.49%); Chris and Jeanne Jennings (22.11%); and Archon Minerals Ltd. (20.4%). Equity Metals is the operator of the project.

The Company also has royalty and working interests in other Canadian properties, which are being evaluated further to determine their value to the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page, Q.C.

Chairman & Director, Equity Metals Corp.

For further information, visit the website at www.equitymetalscorporation.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Equity Metals Corp. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

