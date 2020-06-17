Fortune Bay Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

HALIFAX, June 16, 2020 - Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) ("Fortune Bay" or, the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the granting of 500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to Mr. Dale Verran. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.79 per share and expire on June 15, 2025. 250,000 of the Options vest over a three-year period and 250,000 of the Options vest based on certain performance criteria being met.

About Fortune Bay Corp.

Fortune Bay is in the business of resource property exploration and owns 100% interests in two properties: the Goldfields Project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada and the Ixhuatán Project located in the Chiapas State of Mexico.

