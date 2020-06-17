Montreal, June 17, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Manganese X Applauds The U.S. Department of Energy Argonne National Laboratory Use Of Manganese For Energy Storage.



Manganese X is pleased to share a timely and relevant article around manganese usage in the battery space. As a company, we have been a strong proponent of manganese and it is gratifying to see mainstream academic research that confirms our thesis.



A recent published article underscores the value of using manganese for multiple energy applications. Manganese based battery technology could apply not only to electric vehicles but the electric grid, where battery storage is needed for variable energy resources like wind and solar, and other industries. The article is linked at the bottom of the news release for investor reference.



A battery with a manganese rich cathode is green, clean, and economical and has a higher safety profile.



"The demand for energy storage is too great for one technology to fulfill it, so we're looking for environmentally friendly, safe, inexpensive alternatives," said Jason Croy, a physicist in Argonne's Chemical Sciences and Engineering division. "Manganese is a good option for that."



Manganese X through Kemetco Research Inc. recently reported that they achieved MnSO4 (EV compliant) purity of >99.95% with low contamination factors in the final manganese sulfate product, The high purity levels achieved along with the low contamination levels attained has met the specs required by the EV and back up storage industries.

Our flagship Battery Hill Houlton Woodstock Manganese property is strategically located 12 kilometers from the US (Maine) border, near existing power transmission lines, railway and road access that that provide suitable transport to major shipping lanes on the Atlantic Ocean and Saint Lawrence Seaway.

Martin Kepman, Ceo Manganese X comments, "We are pleased to see continued validation for manganese usage in the EV and stored energy space. We have a terrific opportunity to exploit our valuable asset in providing a made in North America energy solution that is ethical, economic, and carbon friendly. The company is also currently reviewing a multi patented zinc manganese battery tech that appears promising and fits our manganese themed agenda."



https://www.newswise.com/doescience/?article_id=732707&returnurl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubmV3c3dpc2UuY29tL2FydGljbGVzL2xpc3Q=



Manganese's X mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

