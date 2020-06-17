Vizsla Adds Second Drill Rig at Panuco Silver Project, Mexico

(VZLA-TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2020 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added a second drill rig to the re-commenced drill program at the Panuco silver-gold project in Sinaloa, Mexico.

The Company's recently resumed 14,500 metre initial discovery drill program is focused on testing over 20 initial drill targets on the large, underexplored precious metals district. The Company expects to complete the drill program in late 2020. Only approximately 4,500 metres of drilling have been completed to date.

CEO Michael Konnert stated "Vizsla now has two drill rigs testing two high-priority targets, the Napoleon vein system and the Cordon del Oro vein corridor. During the last two months, Vizsla has positioned itself to be in the best shape yet since commencing work at Panuco in Fall of 2019. While the site was paused due to COVID-19, Vizsla's team has focused on completing the mapping of the site and further analysing the local geology. This, along with the drill results from the earlier stages of this campaign, has allowed us to refine our exploration plan and generate a more comprehensive set of high priority drill targets. The Company is very excited about the exploration potential of these targets currently being tested."

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the newly consolidated 9,386.5 hectare Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, a 500 ton per day mill, 35 kilometres of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

