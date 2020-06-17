Raindrop Ventures Provides Update on Clover Mountain

Vancouver, June 17, 2020 - Raindrop Ventures Inc. (CSE: RAYN) (FSE: RV0) ("Raindrop" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Bruneau Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") approved the Company's Plan of Operation and Notice of Exploration for planned exploration work at the Clover Mountain Property in Idaho (the "Property"). The Company submitted the required reclamation bond and awaits final notification, expected in the next week or two, to begin work. The Company plans to excavate up to 650 metres ("m") of trenches to bedrock in areas where it is covered by relatively shallow overburden. Sampling will consist of crews collecting continuous 1.5 m rock chip and channel samples targeting quartz bearing alteration zones in the trenches and from exposed bedrock in outcrops and road cuts across mapped and unmapped structures.

The Property is located on BLM land some miles southeast of Boise, Idaho and consists of 43 unpatented claims totaling 860 acres. A 2008 and 2009 geochemical program collected 215 soil samples that defined two northeast trending soil anomalies with gold values ranging from 0.020 grams per tonne ("g/t") to 0.78 g/t in a 800 m x 240 m area. Silver values range from 0.02 g/t to 1.19 g/t. In addition, rock chip samples collected on the Property returned values up to 1.99 g/t gold, 19.95 g/t silver, 1.25% copper and 1.54% zinc. The Company believes the Property to be within the "Jarbidge Trend" which includes projects such as Integra Resources' DeLamar and War Eagle gold-silver properties in Idaho and the Jerritt Canyon Gold, LLC's gold mine in Nevada, where over 8 million ounces of gold were produced since 1981.

The Company also announces that effective June 10, 2020 it has elected to terminate its option to acquire the Silver Star Property in B.C.

Raindrop is also currently performing in-depth technical reviews of potential projects in mining friendly jurisdictions with the plan to add additional exploration projects to its portfolio.

QA/QC Protocols and Sampling Procedures

Quality control of the sampling program will include the insertion of reference standards and blanks as well as reject duplicate analysis to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples will be transported to its laboratory in Elko, Nevada. Samples will then be dried, crushed, split and pulp samples then prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish, and silver plus 34 other elements by multi-acid digestion and ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC) and a Director of Raindrop is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Raindrop Ventures Inc.

Raindrop is a newly formed company that began trading on the CSE February 3, 2020 and is led by a noted leader in mining and mineral exploration with the express purpose of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the new resource commodity cycle. Raindrop acquired the Clover Mountain Property, located in Idaho, USA.

Raindrop has a well-planned capital structure with significant team and insider ownership. For more information please visit www.raindropventures.ca.

