Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

TORONTO, June 17, 2020 - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a third and final tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") pursuant to which the Company issued a total of 25,909,091 "flow-through" units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.055 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $1.425 million (the "Flow-Through Offering"). Each FT Unit consists of one "flow-through" common share and one common share purchase warrant (each a "FT Warrant"), with each FT Warrant exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of five years from the date of issuance, subject to adjustment upon certain customary events.

The Company received shareholder approval of the second and third tranches of the Private Placement at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on June 2, 2020. The Company previously closed the first two tranches of the Private Placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.2 million ($672 thousand on April 7, 2020 and $1.528 million on June 5, 2020). The aggregate gross proceeds raised pursuant to the Private Placement, including the Flow-Through Offering, is approximately $3.625 million.

The gross proceeds from the Flow-Through Offering will be used towards the 2020 exploration program and the gross proceeds will be used by the Company to fund "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", each as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with the Flow-Through Offering, certain finders received payment of a finder's fee equal to 6% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of FT Units, which finder's fees were payable in Units at an implied issue price of the FT Units.

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw project. The Nickel Shäw project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw project has exceptional access to infrastructure and is located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's 2020 exploration, drilling, geophysics and sampling programs (and the results and potential results thereof), and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

