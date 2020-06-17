Laramide Resources Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 17, 2020 - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX:LAM, ASX:LAM) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Toronto.

A total of 62,096,585 common shares (the "Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. The nominees proposed by management were elected by shareholders on a show of hands. The detailed results of the management proxy votes received were as follows:

1A) Election of Director – Mr. Marc Henderson

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For % Withheld % 43,619,931 95.01 2,289,630 4.99

1B) Election of Director – Mr. Raffi Babikian

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For % Withheld % 42,243,554 92.01 3,666,007 7.99

1C) Election of Director – Mr. John Booth

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For % Withheld % 42,206,631 91.93 3,702,930 8.07

1D) Election of Director – Mr. Scott Patterson

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For % Withheld % 42,190,571 91.90 3,718,990 8.10

2) Appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the Auditors

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For % Withheld % 56,292,121 90.68 5,783,229 9.32

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a show of hands.

3) Permit the Exercise of Certain Restricted Warrants

Shareholders of the Company were asked to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a resolution authorizing, approving, and permitting the exercise of certain warrants issued pursuant to the Company's private placement of January 16, 2020.

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

Proxies Received By Ballot For % Against % For % Against % 42,039,983 91.57 3,869,578 8.43 42,059,768 91.57 3,871,028 8.43

The motion was approved via a vote by ballot.

4) Approval of the Stock Option Plan

In accordance with the requirements of the TSX, every three years after adoption, all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under a security-based compensation arrangement which does not have a fixed maximum number of securities issuable thereunder, must be approved by the majority of the issuer's security holders. This approval will be in effect for three years from the date of the Meeting.

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

Proxies Received By Ballot For % Against % For % Against % 41,565,683 90.54 4,343,878 9.46 41,585,468 90.54 4,345,328 9.46

The motion was approved via a vote by ballot.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting is filed on SEDAR.

About Laramide Resources:

Laramide Resources Ltd., headquartered in Toronto and listed on the TSX: LAM and ASX: LAM, is engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets. Laramide's portfolio of advanced uranium projects have been chosen for their production potential. Major U.S. assets include the Churchrock and Crownpoint In Situ Recovery (ISR) projects and La Jara Mesa in Grants, New Mexico, as well as La Sal in the Lisbon Valley district of Utah. The Churchrock and Crownpoint properties, with near-term development potential and significant mineral resources, form a leading ISR division operating in a tier one jurisdiction with enhanced overall project economics. The Company's Australian advanced stage Westmoreland is one of the largest projects currently held by a junior mining company.

