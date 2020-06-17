Benchmark Metals Inc. Commences 50,000 Metre Gold-Silver Exploration Drill Program

Edmonton, June 17, 2020 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce work crews have started mobilizing drill rigs and technical crews to its gold-silver project as it embarks on the largest drill program scheduled in the Toodoggone region for 2020. The Company has up to 50,000 metres of planned drilling with the majority of new drilling focused on resource expansion and definition drilling. Benchmark sees potential to convert the existing exploration targets into a multi-million-ounce gold-silver Mineral Resource Estimate. A limited amount of drilling will test new exploration targets that exhibit anomalous geological features for the discovery of new at surface mineralized zones. The road-accessible Lawyers Gold-Silver Project located 45 km from the world-class Kemess Au-Cu Porphyry Deposit.

John Williamson, CEO commented, "Benchmark will have 5 drill rigs turning and anticipates results from late July to December, 2020. The aggressive drill program is the first major milestone towards establishing a new resource estimate to be followed by economics that demonstrate the viability of a new gold-silver mine."

2020 Program Highlights:

Up to 50,000 metres of drilling utilizing 5 drill rigs;

Induced Polarization (IP) and Magnetotellurics (MT) geophysical survey;

Ground magnetics/VLF at multiple zones;

Detailed bedrock, alteration, and structural mapping;

Extensive soil and rock sampling across new exploration targets;

Advancing 6+ tertiary targets for new discovery potential;

Advancing Cu-Au porphyry target areas;

Ongoing metallurgical work;

Commencement of geotechnical data collection; and,

Baseline environmental data collection.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

Benchmark is a part of the Metals Group portfolio of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection, uncompromising corporate governance and a unique ability to pan through the rubble to discover and develop golden opportunities.





Metals Group



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/58009_6896a30c548da9af_001full.jpg

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "John Williamson"

John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jim Greig

Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com

Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

