ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. Reports on Expressions of Interest for Non-Brokered Private Placements of Units

Thunder Bay, June 17, 2020 - ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) ("ZEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received expression of interest from investors in an amount of $1,777,000 for the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on June 15, 2020. These expressions of interest have far exceeded management's expectation and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval, the Company is working diligently to complete the Offering. Management believes that this highlights the progress ZEN has made in becoming an advanced materials graphene company. Following completion of the Offering, ZEN's cash balance will exceed any balance in recent years thereby ensuring the Company can continue executing its business plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. A subsequent news release will be issued concurrently with the closing of the Offering.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund ongoing work on the Albany Graphite Project including: Graphene research and scale up, COVID-19 initiatives and other graphene application development, and general corporate purposes. All securities issued to purchasers under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date of the Offering, pursuant to applicable securities legislation and policies of the Exchange. Finders' fees may be paid, as permitted by Exchange policies and applicable securities law.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is an emerging graphene technology solutions company with a focus on the development of graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. The unique Albany Graphite Project provides the company with a competitive advantage in the potential graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Graphite/Naturally PureTM is an ideal precursor material which easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical and electrochemical methods.

