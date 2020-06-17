Dynasty Gold Closes Financing and Exploration Permit Update

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2020 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV:DYG)(FWB:D5G)(OTC PINK:DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that subject to the Exchange's approval, it closes a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 units for gross proceeds of $200,000. Each unit consists of one common share at $0.05, and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.10 for the first twelve months from closing and at $0.20 for six months thereafter. The Company shall have the right to call the outstanding Warrants for expiry upon a 20 days notice in the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX-V is above $0.15 for 10 consecutive trading days for the first twelve months from closing and above $0.25 for six months thereafter. The units issued under the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

The Company will use the proceeds of the private placement for general working capital.

The Company has applied for an exploration permit for the Thundercloud project last year. However, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Province of Ontario is under a State of Emergency, which has delayed the permit application review and consultation. The Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (ENDM) assures that they will continue to work with both the Company and communities to advance the process as much as possible during this period. Further updates will be provided when available. Exploration program planning and data review are on-going, in preparation for the field work when the area can be open safely.

