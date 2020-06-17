Providence Gold Mines Inc. Appoints Richard Ellers Strategic Committee Advisor

June 17, 2020 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) ("the Company") is extremely pleased to announce that Richard Ellers the executor of the Ellers Estate the free holder of the group of Providence Gold Mines has accepted the appointment to join the Company Committee of Strategic Advisors.

Richard Ellers is a well-known attorney licensed by the State of California since 1971 and is authorized to appear in all of the Federalthe E and State courts in California and Nevada. He has a BA degree from the University of Oregon and a JD Degree from the University of California, Hasting College of the Law. During his lengthy law career he has specialized in land use planning and compliance with both Federal and State environmental laws. For 45 years his offices have been located in Nevada City, California, the heart of the California gold rush, which has given him a deep understanding of the remarkable history of the Mother lode gold mines. Much of his practice has been devoted to gold mining transactions and litigation.

He is an expert in the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQUA), The Federal Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) and the Federal Superfund Clean Up Act (CERCLA)having successfully filed and tried several mining cleanup cases in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California.

Richard was raised in the oil fields of Saudi Arabia where his father, Fred Ellers AKA "Pop", was Chief Engineer of ARAMCO - Arabian American Oil Company - from 1950 to 1961. Fred Ellers was responsible for the engineering of and oversaw the construction of the Saudi oil fields which are still used today. Fred Ellers also had a deep life-long interest in gold mining, and in 1961 purchased the Providence Mines in Tuolumne County, California which have been held in the Ellers Family Trust ever since.

Richard Ellers notes" What Ron Coombes and Providence Gold Mines Inc. have accomplished with the Providence Group of Mines is so satisfying to me because it brings alive Pop's life-long dream of opening up the treasure that he knew lay buried under those hills."

Providence's accomplishments over the past two years of exploration including the latest technology of 3D terrestrial laser survey imagery has verified several very significant gold targets near surface and to depth amongst the several past producing high-grade mines.

We are very pleased to have Richard join us he has a wealth of legal mining permitting experience in the State of California. His valuable experience and knowledge of the Providence Group of Gold Mines will greatly assist our Strategic Advisory Board comprised of Professor Lee Groat, Professor of Earth Science at University of British Columbia and recently appointed Dr Allen Alper..who has a PhD in Economoic Geology and Petrology from Columbia University in New York City and over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. He is a Fellow of the Geological Society of America. We All look forward to working with Richard.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Ronald Coombes

Mobile: 1 (604)724-2369

Email: info@providencegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

