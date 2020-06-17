Yorbeau Resources Inc. Announces Election of Directors and Appointment of Vice President, Exploration

MONTREAL, June 17, 2020 - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 18, 2020 were elected as directors of Yorbeau. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 17, 2020 in Montreal are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Georges Bodnar Jr. 145,080,365 99.63 533,807 0.37 Pierre Gagnier 145,497,322 99.92 116,850 0.08 Henri Gélinas 135,287,015 92.91 10,327,157 7.09 Terry Kocisko 134,870,058 92.62 10,744,114 7.38 Marcel Lecourt 145,499,065 99.92 115,107 0.08 Jérôme Gendron 145,498,665 99.92 115,507 0.08 Mario Rubano 145,499,065 99.92 115,107 0.08

Yorbeau also announces that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Sylvain Lépine, M.Sc, P. Geo., as Vice President, Exploration of the Company, effective the date hereof. Mr. Lépine has extensive experience in the mining industry, having previously acted as General Manager, Exploration of the Company since 2018 and as Project Manager for the Company since 2015. Mr. Lépine also served as President of the Rouyn-Noranda chapter of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum from 2013 to 2019, as well as Vice–President, Exploration of Cogitore Resources Inc. from 2013 to 2015.

Mr. Georges Bodnar Jr., President of the Company, commented: "I would like to congratulate Sylvain on his appointment and look forward to continuing to work with him in executing the Company's strategic objectives."

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

The Rouyn Property, wholly-owned by the Company, contains four known gold deposits in the 6-km-long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, and a major drilling program is underway. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, benefit from substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of technical reports that include resource estimates and that were filed in accordance with Regulation 43-101. In 2015, the Company expanded its exploration property portfolio by acquiring strategic base metal properties in prospective areas of the Abitibi Belt of Quebec and Ontario that feature an infrastructure favourable for mining development. The newly acquired base metal properties include the Scott Project, which bears important mineral resources (see the press release dated March 30, 2017) and on which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently completed.

