Vertical Exploration Inc. Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2020 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that further to its Press Releases dated January 24, 2020, March 4, 2020, April 13, 2020 & May 26, 2020 the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 18,999,929 common share units (the "Units") at a price of $0.035 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $664,997.52.

Finder's fees of $8,025.50 and 229,300 finder's warrants were paid to arm's length parties. Each finder's warrant entitles the finder to purchase one common share in the Company for a purchase price of $0.05 for a period of 12 months from the date of closing.

The shares and warrants comprising the units and the finder's warrants are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring October 18, 2020.

Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's St. Onge project in Quebec, for general working capital and unallocated funds as per Tier 2 status requirements.

This offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange final approval.

