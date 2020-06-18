Crystal Lake Mining Announces Grant of Options

Kelowna, June 17, 2020 - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC Pink: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") announces the grant of 7.9 million stock options to employees, directors, and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.12 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and 50% vesting immediately while 50% in twelve months from grant date of June 17th, 2020.
About Crystal Lake Mining
Crystal Lake Mining is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development of the 551 km2 Newmont Lake Property in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, which is one of the largest land packages in the Golden Triangle.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!