Crystal Lake Mining Announces Grant of Options

Kelowna, June 17, 2020 - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC Pink: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") announces the grant of 7.9 million stock options to employees, directors, and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.12 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and 50% vesting immediately while 50% in twelve months from grant date of June 17th, 2020.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development of the 551 km2 Newmont Lake Property in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, which is one of the largest land packages in the Golden Triangle.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP.

"Cole Evans"

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@crystallakemining.com

www.crystallakemining.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Sean Kingsley - Director of Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474

Email: info@crystallakemining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58100