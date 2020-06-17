Desert Mountain Energy Commences Drilling the First Well of its Helium Program in Arizona's Holbrook Basin

Vancouver, June 17, 2020 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME) (OTC:DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling its first helium well in Arizona's Holbrook Basin. DME Well No. State 10-1 (API No. 02-017-20130) was spudded today in Navajo County in the central portion of the Basin. The well is anticipated to be drilled to a total depth of approximately 2790 ft. The Company's technical team has identified five potential target zones for helium bearing gas at varying depths.

According to Irwin Olian, CEO of the Company, "We are very excited to be moving forward at this time with our helium drill program in Arizona and are looking forward to success."

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

