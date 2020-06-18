Manganese X Subsidiary Signs Distribution Agreement for Air Disinfectant System with ECOR Cleaning Ltd. for 54 Countries in Africa

Montreal, June 18, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") Montréal, Québec, Canada Manganese X, is pleased to announce that Disruptive Battery Corp. ("DBC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Manganese X has confirmed signing of a Partnership Agreement for continental African distribution of an air disinfectant system with Ecor Cleaning (Pty) Limited of South Africa ("ECOR").

The current global health crisis has highlighted the importance of effective air pressure systems in all kinds of buildings, especially health and long term care facilities.

ECOR and DBC will, through distribution of DBC's patented air purification system contribute positively to global efforts aimed at the mitigation of airborne contaminants and pathogens. Viruses, bacteria, fungi, yeasts, molds, pollens, gases, VOCs (volatile organic compounds), small particles and chemicals are part of a larger list of airborne pathogens found in hospitals and other buildings.

Jacob Mabena, Director of ECOR states, "the COVID-19 crisis has prompted a heightened sense of urgency in ensuring air quality management in contained environments such as hospitals, shopping malls and commercial and industrial buildings. We are eager to deploy a relevant and scalable solution throughout the African continent."

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X adds, "we are diligently working on our air quality management technology which consists of a patented delivery apparatus and a regulatory compliant air disinfectant vapour. The relevance of the technology is underscored by the strong global interest we are receiving. ECOR has moved quickly to offer distribution services for Africa."

About Ecor Cleaning (Pty) Limited:

ECOR offers a unique and exclusive product range. All of ECOR's products aim to revolutionize technology for a cleaner and healthier globe.

ECOR's in-house technical ingenuity has led to successful development of innovative solutions from invention, design and concept models right up to meeting manufacturing and commercial standards. ECOR's products are unique and in a field of their own, and they are very versatile and cover a broad spectrum of the market with nearly no competition.

Manganese's X mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

