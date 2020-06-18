Bam Bam Resources Announces Silver Outlined Using Historic Data at the Majuba Hill Property

Vancouver, June 18, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to provide this update identifying five prominent silver zones that correlate with the oxide copper zone and the three gold zones discussed in the News Release on April 27, 2020.

The ongoing exploration and historical data review have identified significant silver values in historic drill holes, surface rock chips, and soil samples.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/58131_a820320c24cbcb64_001full.jpg

The primary silver zone overlaps with the oxide copper target zone where core holes MHB-1 and MHB-2 were drilled. Four outlying silver zones are highlighted from the historic data. These zones also correlate with the gold zones.

Historic exploration data includes drilling, surface rock chip sampling, and surface soil sampling assay results that also contain silver assays (NI 43-101 Technical Report, A.J. Morris, May 2017).

Mr. David Greenway, President & CEO, commented: "I am pleased that we are improving our understanding of the Majuba Hill copper-gold-silver porphyry system. The historic production of 184,000 ounces reported by Matson (US Bureau of Mines, 1948) was significant. These additional target zones will be one of the keys we use to advance Majuba to a district scale exploration property."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/58131_bam2.jpg

Silver in historic drill assay results were significant in 25 of the holes drilled at Majuba Hill.

Historic rock chip sampling returned 980.6 ppm Ag (28.6 oz Ag/ton) to <Detection in 288 samples.

Historic soil sampling returned 219.8 ppm Ag (6.4 oz Ag/ton) to <0.005 g/t gold in 994 samples.





To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/58131_bam4.gif

Exploration and historic production data available on Majuba Hill outline excellent potential for the discovery of new economic zones of silver mineralization. Production reported from historic underground mines in the project area (see Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology Bulletin 86) included 184,000 ounces of silver.

About Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately owned surface and minerals. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, an non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: dg@bambamresources.com

P: (604) 318-0114

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58131