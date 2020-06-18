NxGold Closes Mega Uranium Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2020 - NxGold Ltd. ("NxGold" or the "Company") (TSXV: NXN) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the previously announced option agreement with Mega Uranium Ltd. ("Mega") (TSX: MGA) to acquire a 100% interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia (the "Option Agreement").

In accordance with the Option Agreement, the Company issued 900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and 900,000 Common Share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") to Mega. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Common Share, for a period of 24 months, subject to an exercise restriction whereby any exercise of the Warrants that would result in Mega beneficially owning or having control or direction over ten percent (10%) or greater of the total issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company, immediately after giving effect to such exercise, is prohibited. In addition, the Company paid Mega a cash consideration in the amount of $180,000. For further information on the Option Agreement, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 14, 2020.

All securities issued in connection with the Option Agreement are subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Philip Williams President and CEO commented "We are excited to take this first step into the uranium space as the commodity price has begun to recover. We commend our peers in the space who have persevered the bear market of the past decade and are excited to bring a new story and enthusiasm to the market. Anchored by the Ben Lomond project, a high grade, low capex, near term development opportunity, we look forward to becoming an active player in consolidating orphaned uranium projects in Australia and around the globe. We are particularly pleased with adding Mega Uranium as a shareholder with is long history and success in the space."

Options Issued

In addition, the Company has granted an aggregate of 850,000 options (the "Options") to purchase Common Shares, exercisable at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of issuance, to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Options are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period from the original date of grant.

About NxGold

NxGold is a Vancouver-based exploration company. The Company has recently entered into an option agreement with Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) to acquire a 100% interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia and owns 80% of the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Company has also entered into an earn-in agreement with Meliadine Gold Ltd. to earn up to a 70% interest in the Kuulu Project (formerly known as the Peter Lake Gold Project) in Nunavut.

