Torex Announces Appointments and Results of its 2020 Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 18, 2020 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces the appointment of Fred Stanford as Executive Chair, Rick Howes as Lead Independent Director, and Jody Kuzenko as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company following the Company’s 2020 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually today. The results of the Meeting are set out below.

The Meeting also marked the retirement of Terry MacGibbon as founding Chairman of the Board, as well as Jim Crombie and Bill Shaver as directors.

Fred Stanford, Executive Chair of Torex, stated:

“On this significant day in the history of Torex, I want to express my utmost gratitude to our three retiring directors Bill, Jim and Terry, whose contributions over the years have set a solid foundation for the future direction and success of the Company. I especially want to acknowledge our founding Chairman Terry MacGibbon, who more than a decade ago had the courage and foresight to believe we could build something very special in Mexico — something that today continues to return significant value not only to shareholders, but to our surrounding communities and society.”

Jody Kuzenko, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, stated:

“I am honoured and humbled to step into the position of CEO, a position that Fred held brilliantly over the past decade as he built the Company from the ground up. With a world-class team in place, Torex will continue to not only deliver operational excellence, but poise itself for continued growth and value generation as a respected and responsible gold company.”

Item 1. Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular (the “Circular”) dated May 5, 2020, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Frederick M. Stanford For 64,023,178 98.60 Withheld 910,785 1.40 Andrew B. Adams For 52,280,881 80.51 Withheld 12,653,082 19.49 Robin A. Bienenstock For 64,741,313 99.70 Withheld 192,650 0.30 Franklin L. Davis For 52,597,039 81.00 Withheld 12,336,924 19.00 David A. Fennell For 41,152,828 63.38 Withheld 23,781,135 36.62 Richard A. Howes For 64,754,200 99.72 Withheld 179,763 0.28 Michael D. Murphy For 43,691,720 67.29 Withheld 21,242,243 32.71 Roy S. Slack For 64,756,495 99.73 Withheld 177,468 0.27 Elizabeth A. Wademan For 64,569,757 99.44 Withheld 364,206 0.56 Jody L.M. Kuzenko For 64,745,157 99.71 Withheld 188,806 0.29

Item 2. Appointment of Auditor

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Public Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 68,501,712 99.83 114,199 0.17



Item 3. Approval of Amendments to By-Law No. 1

On a vote by ballot, a resolution was passed whereby By-Law No. 1 of the Company was amended to increase the quorum required at each meeting of shareholders as described in the Circular.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 64,868,184 99.90 65,779 0.10

Item 4. Approval of Amendments to By-Law No. 2

On a vote by ballot, a resolution was passed whereby By-Law No. 2 of the Company was amended with respect to advance notice of nomination of directors, bringing the Company’s advance notice provisions in line with institutional investor guidelines and corporate best practices as described in the Circular.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 44,185,447 68.05 20,748,517 31.95

Item 5. Approval of Reconfirmation and Amendment of Shareholder Rights Plan

On a vote by ballot, a resolution was passed whereby the shareholders rights plan of the Company was amended and reconfirmed as described in the Circular.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 63,268,987 97.44 1,664,978 2.56

Item 6. Executive Compensation

On a vote by ballot, a non-binding advisory resolution was passed accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular and delivered in advance of the Meeting.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 62,865,002 96.81 2,068,963 3.19

The formal report on voting results with respect to all maters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

