Tarachi Gold Corp. Engages Digital 257 Technologies Inc. and Grants Stock Options
18.06.2020 | CNW
VANCOUVER, June 18, 2020 - Tarachi Gold Corp. (CSE: TRG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Digital 257 Technologies Inc. ("Digital 257"). Digital 257 provides digital media and capital markets communications services and will assist the Company with online communications with the goal of increasing market awareness of the Company. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will compensate Digital 257 $10,000 per month for three months of service. To Tarachi's knowledge, Digital 257 does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
The Company would also like to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services to the Company. ITG will receive a monthly payment of $4,000 and will be responsible for maintaining an orderly market in the Company's securities.
In addition, the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 2,735,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.31 for a period of 60 months.
About the Tarachi Projects
Tarachi has an option to acquire 100% of a group of concessions in the Sierra Madre gold belt known as the Tarachi projects. The projects consist of the San Javier, Pretoria, Chivitas, Jabali, Juliana, Texana and Tarachi concessions for at total of 2,560 hectares in the prolific Mulatos gold belt. The Project is approximately 220 km by air east of the City of Hermosillo, and 300 km south of the border between the United States of America and Mexico. The Jabali concessions include a past producing gold mine, consisting of 191.25 hectares only 6 km west from the Mulatos gold-and silver-producing heap-leach mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos"). Mulatos to date has produced more than 2,000,000 oz Au.
Qualified Person
Lorne Warner, P. Geo, a consultant of the company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.
This news release includes certain "ForwardLooking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forwardlooking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forwardlooking statements or information. These forwardlooking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration and development of the Project; future mineral exploration, development and production including the identification of a work program.
Forwardlooking statements and forwardlooking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Tarachi, future growth potential for Tarachi and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Tarachi's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.
These statements reflect Tarachi's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forwardlooking statements or forward-looking information and Tarachi has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions to closing fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets and the market price of Tarachi's common shares; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Tarachi's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forwardlooking statements or forward-looking information. Although Tarachi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Tarachi does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forwardlooking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
