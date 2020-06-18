Pacific Empire Bolsters Stable of Targets at Jean Marie

Vancouver, June 18, 2020 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a hybrid prospect generator, is pleased to announce it has expanded its Jean Marie Project ("Jean Marie" or the "Project") by way of staking over 1,000 hectares ("Jean Marie East") of prospective mineral tenure, contiguous to and immediately east of the Project. Jean Marie is a copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry project located 50 km west of Centerra Gold Inc.'s Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine in central British Columbia. The Jean Marie Project now covers a total area of 7,355 hectares, has multiple mineralized zones which are open for expansion and has several additional exploration targets across the Project.

Highlights:

Staking of additional 10 square kilometres with prospective geology, as well as geophysical and geochemical data

Incorporates historical geochemical anomalies with values up to 4,400 ppm copper-in-soil, 655 ppm copper-in-stream sediment

Prospective porphyry dikes and plugs mapped along incised creeks

Jean Marie soil geochemistry

A pronounced geochemical trend consisting of anomalous copper-in-soil is spatially associated with the northwest trending Jean Marie fault and extends over a strike length of 7.5 kilometres. In the vicinity of the A and B zones (Figure 1), copper geochemistry is obscured by recent cover but mineralization potentially extends further to the northwest.

Brad Peters, Pacific Empire's President and CEO, states, "The extent and tenor of anomalous copper-in-soil geochemistry on the Jean Marie Project presents several exploration targets beyond the historical A, B and C zones. The recently acquired mineral tenure to the east of the original Jean Marie Project provides the Company with yet another exploration target, that can be cost-effectively explored."





Figure 1 - Map of Jean Marie showing copper-in-soil geochemistry and the newly-staked area.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/58133_f50c571d449318ae_001full.jpg

Jean Marie East

Historical exploration at Jean Marie East was conducted by the N.B.C. Syndicate comprised of Cominco, Granby Mining Corporation, Conwest Exploration Co. Limited, Duval International Corporation, and Messrs. W. Bacon and J. Crowhurst as part of a regional initiative carried out in various parts of British Columbia during the period 1968-1970.

Anomalous silts collected during routine prospecting activities in 1968 were followed up with systematic soil sampling, in the search for copper porphyry mineralization. Although highly anomalous soil samples were discovered, the anomalies were never followed up with drill testing.

Qualified Person

Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the scientific and technical information and disclosure contained in this news release.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol PEMSF.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost reverse circulation drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

