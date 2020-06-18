Affinity Metals Corp. Provides West Timmins Project Drill Program Update

Vancouver, June 18, 2020 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") ("Affinity") is pleased to report that it has now completed drilling the first hole on the West Timmins property located approximately 29 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

The hole was drilled to a depth of 525 meters. Core logging and sampling will commence shortly and samples will then be submitted for analysis.

The property package consists of 20 mineral tenures spanning 429 hectares. The property directly adjoins to the west and along geological strike to the Melkior Carscallen project with both properties optimally located directly along the northern flank of the prolific Destor Porcupine Fault Zone. Melkior very recently made a significant gold discovery that has attracted not only the market's attention but also the interest of Kirkland Lake Gold to participate in furthering exploration of the Melkior project model through joint participation.

The ground making up the West Timmins property was included/highlighted as a specific project example which meets exploration model recommendations as outlined within the 2012 published, Timmins Resident Geologist Report: "Recommendations for Exploration - Gold in Felsic Intrusions". The geological model and potential of the West Timmins property correlate positively with the recent Melkior Carscallen exploration advancements.

The property is road accessible with a major highway (101) and regional scale power utility transmission lines passing directly through the property. Both Induced Polarization and Acoustic EM geophysics surveys have been conducted on the property and will assist in guiding future exploration.

The West Timmins property is located along the same structural and geological trend which hosts the Pan American Silver "Timmins West Mine" located approximately 13 km to the east along highway 101 and is also in close proximity to the Timmins mining camp, which is a major structural control corridor that has produced over 75 million ounces of gold.

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. The Company is structured as a "Prospect Generator".

In addition to the present work being conducted on the West Timmins property, Affinity is also focused on advancing the Regal Project located near Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada. The Regal property is located in the northern end of the prolific Kootenay Arch and hosts two major geophysical anomalies as well as three past producing mines. Recent drill results included a new silver discovery with an 11.10 meter interval of 143.29 g/t silver which included a 0.55 meter interval of 2,612.0 g/t silver.

