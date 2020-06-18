Newmont Ranked Top Miner in 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or The Company) was ranked 13th overall in 3BL Media’s (formerly Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s) 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for 2020, moving up from 20th on last year’s list. Newmont was the sole mining company in the top 20 and one of only two miners to make the 21st annual list.

“Consistently strong environmental, social and governance performance is inextricably linked to delivering superior business results and is a key measure of how well our business is managed overall,” said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition is yet another indicator of how deeply sustainability and strong, transparent governance is integrated into our culture.”

3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens methodology ranks the 1,000 largest, publicly traded U.S. companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance. 3BL Media’s partner, ISS ESG, conducts the research and processes the ranking based on publicly available information and data gathered by reputable, third party organizations, including Compustat, CDP, FactSet, GRI, UN Global Compact, and the U.S. EPA.

Newmont’s ESG performance has been recognized by several independent organizations:

For the fifth year in a row, Newmont was named the top gold miner in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) in 2019

Newmont was the top mining company in FORTUNE’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies

Newsweek included Newmont on its first-ever list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2020

Newmont earned a “B” score from CDP for its 2019 Climate Change and Water Security performance

For the second consecutive year, Newmont was included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (GEI) in 2020 for its efforts to advance qualified women in the workplace

Newmont was added to the Corporate Human Rights Benchmark’s (CHRB) 2019 evaluation and was ranked 12th out of more than 200 companies that were assessed against the CHRB’s human rights performance criteria

More information on Newmont’s safety, economic, environmental, social and governance performance can be found in the Company's annual sustainability report, Beyond the Mine.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

