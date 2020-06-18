Voting Results of Solitario Annual Meeting Held June 17, 2020

DENVER, June 18, 2020 - On June 17, 2020, Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario")(NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at which holders of 39,364,700 shares of common stock or 67.72% of the total outstanding shares eligible to vote as of the record date were present in person or by proxy. The three matters identified below were submitted to a vote of the shareholders. Each proposal is more fully described in Solitario's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 28, 2020.

1. Election of Directors. Six directors were elected to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected and qualified, with each director receiving the votes (and percentage of shares voting, excluding broker non-votes) below:

Shares voted Name For (%) Against Withheld Broker Non-Votes Brian Labadie 21,975,502(91.44) 1,388,722 667,592 15,332,884 John Labate 21,965,841(91.40) 1,354,690 701,285 15,332,884 James Hesketh 22,411,532(93.26) 1,487,813 132.471 15,332,884 Christopher E. Herald 23,832,649(99.17) 123,287 75,880 15,332,884 Gil Atzmon 22,474,688(93.52) 254,585 1,302,543 15,332,884 Joshua D. Crumb 21,255,518(88.45) 1,470,689 1,305,609 15,332,884

2. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. The shareholders approved the compensation of Solitario's named executive officers with 22,392,914 shares voting for (93.18% of shares voting), 1,638,902 shares voting against, and 15,332,884 broker non-votes.

"RESOLVED THAT: Solitario shareholders approve the compensation of Solitario's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company's proxy statement, dated April 28, 2020, pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission set forth in Item 402 of Regulation S-K, including, but not limited to, the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, the compensation tables, and any related material disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2020 annual meeting."

3. Appointment of Auditors. The appointment of Plante Moran PLLC as Solitario's auditors for fiscal year 2020 was ratified with 37,546,581 shares voting for (95.38% of shares voting), 610,498 shares voting against, 1,207,621 shares voting to abstain, and no broker non-votes.

About Solitario

Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario also holds a 9.9% equity interest in Vendetta Mining. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.3% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.2 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Valerie Kimball

Director - Investor Relations

720-933-1150

(800) 229-6827 Christopher E. Herald

President & CEO

(303) 534-1030, Ext. 14

SOURCE: Solitario Zinc Corp.

