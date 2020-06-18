Miguel Inchaustegui Appointed as Advisor and Director of Cañariaco Copper Peru S.A.

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2020 - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper” or the “Company”) welcomes Mr. Luis Miguel Inchaustegui Zevallos as Advisor and Director of our Peruvian subsidiary, Ca?ariaco Copper Per? S.A. (”Ca?ariaco”).



A leader in corporate matters and sustainability in the extraction sector, Mr. Inchaustegui is experienced in community relations, sustainable development, communications, legal and institutional relationships. Miguel’s mission is to generate value through a social strategy based on the Shared Value concept, which allows companies to become an ally in sustainable development.

Mr. Inchaustegui is a lawyer with an MBA and has 26 years experience working in Transnational corporations and government, including Gold Fields Ltd., Lumina Copper Peru, Barrick Gold Corp., Volcan Mining Company and the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Peru. His management and advisory roles have included Legal Advisor, Vice-President Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Development, Corporate Secretary and Vice-Minister of Mines of Peru.

“We are very grateful to have the guidance of a such a knowledgeable and well recognized professional with proven experience in the synergetic development of mining projects and sustainable communities in Peru. Mr. Inchaustegui is a great addition to our team as we advance the Ca?ariaco project and we are very fortunate to be working with him,” commented Joanne Freeze, CEO.

“I am very pleased to be joining the Ca?ariaco Copper Per? Board of Directors to support the next stage of the Ca?ariaco project. In addition to the recent investment by strategic investor, Fortescue Metals Group, there is an important advance in the generation of trust with main stakeholders and a determined support for the generation of Shared Value projects by Ca?ariaco Copper. All of this has encouraged me to be part of of this Board and to collaborate decisively to achieve the development of the Ca?ariaco project as a catalyst for sustainable development in Northern Peru," commented Miguel Inchaustegui.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Ca?ariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Ca?ariaco Norte deposit as well as the Ca?ariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

On behalf of the Board of Candente Copper Corp.

“Joanne C. Freeze” P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

___________________________________

For further information please contact:

“Joanne C. Freeze” P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

Tel +1 604-689-1957

info@candentecopper.com

www.candentecopper.com

NR-118