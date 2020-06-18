Gold Terra Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2020 - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTC PINK:TRXXF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") announces that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Vancouver, BC, on June 17, 2020.
The shareholders elected Gerald Panneton (Executive Chair), David Suda, Laurie Gaborit, Elif Lévesque, Stuart Rogers and Louis Dionne as directors of the company for the forthcoming year.
Shareholders approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and the reappointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors.
Following the meeting, the board of directors added the responsibility of director nomination to the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee and as such renamed the committee Corporate Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committee.
