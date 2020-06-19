Labrador Gold Closes $1 Million Flow-Through Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, June 19, 2020 - Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LAB) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced (see news release dated May 28, 2020) non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 flow through units (the “FT units”) at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit (the “Flow Through Offering”) for gross proceeds to LabGold of $1,000,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow through share (the “FT Shares”) and one non-flow through share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire a Common Share at C$0.30 until June 18, 2022.



The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for “Canadian exploration expenses” and will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” (the “Qualifying Expenditures”), as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2020 in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares.

The FT Shares and Warrants comprising the FT Units have a hold period expiring on October 19, 2020.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund LabGold’s exploration program at its Kingsway project.

About Labrador Gold:

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in the Americas.

In early March 2020, Labrador Gold acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Kingsway project in the Gander area of Newfoundland. The property is along strike to the northeast of New Found Gold’s discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres on their Queensway property. (Note that mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property). The two licenses comprising the Kingsway project cover approximately 16km of the Appleton fault zone which is associated with gold occurrences in the region, including the New Found Gold discovery. Historical work over the area covered by the Kingsway licenses shows evidence of gold in till, vegetation, soil, stream sediments, lake sediments and float. Infrastructure in the area is excellent located just 18km from the town of Gander with road access to the project, nearby electricity and abundant local water.

The Hopedale property covers much of the Florence Lake greenstone belt that stretches over 60 km. The belt is typical of greenstone belts around the world but has been underexplored by comparison. Initial work by Labrador Gold during 2017 show gold anomalies in soils and lake sediments over a 3 kilometre section of the northern portion of the Florence Lake greenstone belt in the vicinity of the known Thurber Dog gold showing where grab samples assayed up to 7.8g/t gold. In addition, anomalous gold in soil and lake sediment samples occur over approximately 40 kilometres along the southern section of the greenstone belt (see news release dated January 25th 2018 for more details).

The Ashuanipi gold project is located just 35 km from the historical iron ore mining community of Schefferville, which is linked by rail to the port of Sept Iles, Quebec in the south. The claim blocks cover large lake sediment gold anomalies that, with the exception of local prospecting, have not seen a systematic modern day exploration program. Results of the 2017 reconnaissance exploration program following up the lake sediment anomalies show gold anomalies in soils and lake sediments over a 15 kilometre long by 2 to 6 kilometre wide north-south trend and over a 14 kilometre long by 2 to 4 kilometre wide east-west trend. The anomalies appear to be broadly associated with magnetic highs and do not show any correlation with specific rock types on a regional scale (see news release dated January 18th 2018). This suggests a possible structural control on the localization of the gold anomalies. Historical work 30 km north on the Quebec side led to gold intersections of up to 2.23 grams per tonne (g/t) Au over 19.55 metres (not true width) (Source: IOS Services Geoscientifiques, 2012, Exploration and geological reconnaissance work in the Goodwood River Area, Sheffor Project, Summer Field Season 2011). Gold in both areas appears to be associated with similar rock types.

The Company has 57,039,022 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

The technical content of this news release was approved by Roger Moss Ph.D., P.Geo, President and CEO of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

