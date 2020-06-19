Metals Creek Initiates Prospecting and Geological Mapping Program on The Dona Lake Gold Project

Toronto, June 19, 2020 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC: MCREF) ("Metals Creek" or "the company") is pleased to announce that since signing a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with Mishkeegogamang First Nation (see MEK news release dated 15 June, 2020), the company has initiated a prospecting and geological mapping program on the Dona Lake Gold Project (Dona Lake) which is planned to be followed by a diamond drilling program testing for the continuation of mineralization below the 455 level and along strike within both the Main Zone and B-Zone.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp - see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Property consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,063 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

From the Airborne time-domain Electro-Magnetic (EM) and Magnetics (Mag) Survey recently flown by Metals Creek, (see MEK news release dated December 02, 2019), two discreet magnetic trends outside of the Dona Lake Mine area have been delineated and may be indicative of oxide iron formations trending roughly parallel to iron formations that host the gold mineralization at the Dona Lake deposit. These discreet anomalies are located in an underexplored area of the Property and represent prospective targets requiring further exploration which will be the focus of this upcoming program through prospecting and geological mapping.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of the company states, "While we are preparing for the upcoming diamond drill program, it is an opportune time to initiate a prospecting and mapping program to further evaluate the two discreet magnetic trends discovered by the airborne survey. Performance of work will include exceptional measures to protect our people and communities from the transmission of COVID-19 such as use of Personal Protective Equipment and Physical Distancing."

Currently, there are four known gold bearing oxide iron formations that host gold mineralization on the Dona Lake Gold Project. It is interpreted that the more pyrrhotite rich sections of the iron formation within the Dona Lake deposit tend to exhibit a strong spatial relationship to increased gold mineralization. This could be a result of pyrrhotite replacing magnetite, decreasing the magnetite content and magnetic signature. With pyrrhotite being highly conductive, modeling of the recently completed airborne will prioritize targets exhibiting strong conductivity and weaker magnetic signatures.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corp., including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corp., where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp.

