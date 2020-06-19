Sable Announces Hybrid Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2020 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) announces that the Company will host its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on June 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) in a hybrid format due to the ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Meeting, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend and participate either in person or via a live webcast. In order to comply with public health recommendations and restrictions, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who wish to attend the Meeting in person should contact the Corporate Secretary (at charlotte.may@sableresources.com or 416 471 3366) in advance of the Meeting.

Sable encourages all registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who wish to attend the Meeting do so virtually by registering for the live webcast available at the following link - https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nBfgZSTtReS3FdCpj1Pjjg. As usual, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be allowed to vote and participate during the live Meeting. Other shareholders and guests will be able to watch the Meeting via the live webcast available at the same link. All attendees are encouraged to register for the webcast 5 to 10 minutes in advance of the Meeting.

Instructions to participate in the online Meeting, including submitting questions to management and to the Chairman and the Board of Directors, will be provided as part of the webcast at the beginning of the Meeting. Sable encourages shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 27, 2020 and notes that completed proxies must be received by Company's transfer agent, Computershare, before Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time).

Meeting materials were mailed in accordance with regulatory requirements and have been filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The Meeting materials may also be accessed electronically on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website www.sableresources.com, but these documents will not be updated to reflect the new format of the Meeting. Shareholders may also obtain printed copies of the audited annual financial statements free of charge by contacting the Corporate Secretary.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

