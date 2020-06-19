GT Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2020 - GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT) (the “Company” or “GT Gold”) is pleased to announce that each of the nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 20, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today in Vancouver, B.C. All other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting were also approved, including setting the number of directors at eight, the appointment of the Company’s auditors and the approval of the Company's stock option plan.



At the Meeting, 52,221,676 shares were voted, representing 41.48% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below and the results of all matters considered at the Meeting are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Election of Directors

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Ashwath Mehra 36,586,246 87.78% 5,093,307 12.22% Paul Harbidge 41,455,853 99.46% 223,700 0.54% James Rutherford 40,375,546 96.87% 1,304,007 3.13% Adrian Reynolds 41,448,853 99.45% 230,700 0.55% Renaud Adams 37,413,613 89.76% 4,265,940 10.24% John Pallot 37,351,113 89.61% 4,328,440 10.39% Charles Tarnocai 37,650,053 90.33% 4,029,500 9.67% Dale Finn 41,453,853 99.46% 225,700 0.54%

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. is focused on exploring for base and precious metals in the geologically fertile terrain of British Columbia’s renowned Golden Triangle. The Company’s flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 46,827 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, BC, upon which it made two significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018 at its Saddle prospect: a precious metal rich vein system at Saddle South and a gold rich copper porphyry system at Saddle North.

For further information, please contact:

GT Gold Corp.

Paul Harbidge

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (236) 427 5744

Website: www.gtgoldcorp.ca GT Gold Corp.

Shawn Campbell

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (236) 427 5744

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



