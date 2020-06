Cameco Provides Updated Date for Q2 Results and Conference Call

SASKATOON, June 19, 2020 - Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its second quarter results before markets open on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.



Cameco invites investors and the media to join its second quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss trends in the market and the execution of its strategy.

Please note that this quarter, to minimize the potential challenges of conducting the call from remote locations, participants on the call will be in a listen only mode, including during the QA portion of the call. Questions that are not addressed on the call can be sent to the contacts provided in the news release or submitted via the webcast for follow up after the call.

To join the call, please dial 800-319-4610 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-5340. An operator will put your call through. The slides and a live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com.

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, August 29, 2020, by calling 800-319-6413 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-9010 (Passcode 4735).

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.