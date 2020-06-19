Fission Uranium Corp. Provides Update to Annual General and Special Meeting to be Held June 30, 2020

KELOWNA, June 19, 2020 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or the "Company") (TSX SYMBOL: FCU, OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF, FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU) is providing an update to its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") which will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time).

Given the current Provincial Health guidelines restricting large gatherings due to COVID-19 and in order to comply with the measures imposed by the federal, provincial and municipal governments, the Company strongly urges Fission shareholders ("Shareholders") and others planning to attend to consider Provincial Health guidelines advising against large gatherings as well as their own personal safety. Anyone experiencing any of the described COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing, will not be granted access to the meeting. Instead the Company is encouraging Shareholders to complete their proxy, included in the Meeting materials, and return such proxy as indicated.

The Company asks that Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting please provide advance notice of their intention to do so by email to ir@fissionuranium.com to ensure that the Company can maintain physical distancing and comply with the then current direction and advice from federal, provincial and municipal levels of government. Current requirements for physical distancing may limit the number of Shareholders permitted to attend the Meeting and the Company will confirm via email in advance by June 26, 2020 with permitted attendees. In compliance with health guidelines, the Meeting room is limited to a maximum of four representatives from the Company and six Shareholders. All attendees at the Meeting will be required to wear facemasks.

Fission encourages Shareholders to read the Meeting materials, which have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are on the Company's website at www.fissionuranium.com/investors/agm/.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

" Rob Chang "



Rob Chang, Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: risks related to Fission's limited business history, risks related to the nature of mineral exploration and development, discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral resources, risks related to uranium market price volatility, risks related to the market value of the common shares of Fission, risks related to market conditions, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including disruptions to the Company's business and operational plans, risks related to the global economic uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company and Fission Uranium disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Contact

Investor Relations: TF: 877-868-8140, ir@fissionuranium.com, www.fissionuranium.com

