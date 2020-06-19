Srg Mining Inc. Announces Agm Results

Montreal Quebec, June 19, 2020 - Montreal, Quebec, June 19, 2020 - SRG Mining Inc. (TSXV: SRG) (“SRG” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Company’s notice of meeting and information circular dated May 15, 2020, were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting held in Mont-Royal Quebec on June 19, 2020 (the “AGM”)

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and shareholders approved the Company’s 2020 10% rolling stock option plan and DSU Plan.

The following seven incumbent directors were re-elected:

Benoit La Salle FCPA, FCA;

Marc-Antoine Audet;

Marc Filion;

Yves Grou;

Rene Lessard;

Yacouba Sare; and

Abdoul Aziz Nassa

Company is also pleased to announce that at the AGM, shareholders approved the appointment of Dr. Alhamdou Diagne to the Board of Directors. Alhamdou Diagne, an officer of the French Legion of Honor is a veterinary doctor, specialist in reproductive pathology and animal production in hot countries and tropical pathology. Dr. Diagne is a graduate of the Veterinary Academy of Ukraine (gynecological-obstetrics department), the ENVA of Maisons-Alfort in France (reproductive pathology and animal production and tropical veterinary medicine), the IEMVT (Institute of Veterinary Medicine of Tropical Countries for Tropical Pathology and Animal Production of Hot Countries), of the CES of Epidemiology (Institut Pasteur France), the London School of English and the Paris Center for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies in International Relations and expert in international investments). Dr. Diagne acts as President of D.A.-Consulting in Paris in the search for financing, business development, international investments and follow-up of consulting files. He is also an advisor to several Heads of State and governments, thanks to his strong experience and extensive relationship network in Africa. He is also a member of the Africa, Asia and Latin America committees of the Medef International of French employers. He collaborates in the opening of banks in Africa as well as in the mobilization of financing funds and investors for the energy mining infrastructure sectors

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed Benoit LaSalle FCPA FCA as Executive Chairman of the Board, Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk as President, COO and CFO, Elias J. Elias as Vice-President Legal and Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary and Raphael Beaudoin as Vice President Operations, Metallurgy and Process Design.

STOCK OPTION GRANT

The Company is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan and subject to regulatory acceptance, it has granted an aggregate total of 950,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to certain vesting provisions. These options will be exercisable at a price of $0.51 per common share and will expire on June 18, 2030.

DSU GRANT

The Company is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its DSU Plan and subject to regulatory acceptance, it has granted an aggregate total of 171,570 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to directors. The DSUs were priced based on the closing price of the common shares on the TSXV the day before the date of the grant of the DSUs. The DSUs may not be exercised until a director ceases to serve on the Board.

ABOUT SRG

SRG is a Canadian-based company focused on developing mineral deposits located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. SRG is committed to operating in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

For additional information, please visit SRG’s website at www.srggraphite.com.

Or contact:

Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk



Email: ugo.landry.tolszczuk@srgmining.com Benoit La Salle, FCPA FCA



Email: benoit.lasalle@srgmining.com

