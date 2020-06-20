MAG Reports AGSM Results

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2020 - MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general and special meeting (the “AGSM”) held on June 18, 2020, MAG’s Shareholders approved by majority: to reduce the size of the board to seven; to elect all seven directors standing for re-election; to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditor; to continue the Company’s Stock Option and Share Unit Plans; to amend and continue the Company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan; and to support the Company’s approach to executive compensation.



Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGSM are set out below along with the votes in regards to Say on Pay.





Motions Total Votes Cast Total Votes For Total Votes Against %

For % Against Number of Directors 58,234,898 58,151,903 82,995 99.86 0.14 Nominees Total Votes Cast Total Votes For Total Votes Withheld %

For % Withheld Peter D. Barnes 58,234,898 58,085,499 149,399 99.74 0.26 Richard P. Clark 58,234,898 58,150,782 84,116 99.86 0.14 Jill D. Leversage 58,234,898 58,136,321 98,577 99.83 0.17 Daniel T. MacInnis 58,234,898 58,018,017 216,881 99.63 0.37 George N. Paspalas 58,234,898 58,153,666 81,232 99.86 0.14 Selma Lussenburg 58,234,898 58,156,220 78,678 99.86 0.14 Derek C. White 58,234,898 57,696,517 538,381 99.08 0.92





Total Votes Cast Total Votes For Total Votes Against %

For % Against Stock Option Plan 48,488,643 41,213,219 7,275,424 85.00 15.00 Share Unit Plan 48,488,643 44,004,438 4,484,205 90.75 9.25 Deferred Share Unit Plan 48,488,643 44,164,544 4,324,099 91.08 8.92 Say on Pay 58,234,898 55,237,503 2,997,395 94.85 5.15





Total Votes Cast Total Votes For Total Votes Withheld %

For % Withheld Appointment of Auditors 67,869,324 65,536,930 2,332,394 96.56 3.44

George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG, extends his thanks to the Shareholders of the Company for their continued strong support.

About MAG Silver Corp.

MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian advanced stage development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company, by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a joint venture with Fresnillo (56%). The Juanicipio Project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp. The Juanicipio Joint Venture is currently constructing and developing the surface and underground infrastructure on the property to support a 4,000 tonnes per day mining operation, with the operational expertise of Fresnillo, the project operator. As well, an expanded exploration program is in place at Juanicipio with multiple highly prospective targets across the property.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address future mineral production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions; the use of the net proceeds from the private placement is subject to change; political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the Company’s filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov

