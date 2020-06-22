Appointment of Business Development Manager

DIDCOT, June 22, 2020 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSXV:ALTS) (‘'Altus'' or the ‘'Company''), the mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets through discovery, investment and acquisition, announces the appointment of Alister Hume as Business Development Manager, with immediate effect.

Mr. Hume will play an integral role for the Company in evaluating and progressing the growing number of potential royalty and project transactions under review. His appointment follows the recent approximately £6.5 million (C$11.2 million) investment by La Mancha Holding S.à r.l. ("La Mancha"), where it acquired a 35.45% stake in Altus. The strategic investment by La Mancha has significantly strengthened the Company's financial position and is enabling Altus to accelerate its growth plans.

Mr. Hume is an experienced investment and business development manager with over a decade of expertise working in private equity and capital markets in the natural resources industry. He has gained international exposure through his roles at Morgans, The Sentient Group and KoBold Metals. He previously held board positions for East Africa Copper Ltd and Meridian Mining S.E. (TSXV: MNO) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance and Accounting) from Sydney University.

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Alister to the team. His appointment reflects our strong growth ambitions and the significant increase in our pipeline of opportunities under review, which is a consequence of La Mancha's strategic investment. Alister has accumulated expertise in project evaluation and transactions from his previous roles in highly respected resource asset management and private equity firms, which will no doubt be invaluable to us. His skills will immediately enhance our ability to review royalty, project and other transaction opportunities. Alister has hit the ground running and is already reviewing a number of potential deals and as such we look forward to updating the market on our progress in due course."

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

