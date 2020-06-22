TriStar Gold Inc. Announces $8.0 Million Bought Deal Financing

SCOTTSDALE, June 22, 2020 - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) ("TriStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. ("Cormark"), as lead underwriter, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 26,700,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $8.0 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to sell an 4,005,000 additional Units, such option being exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to the date that is 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. In the event that the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to TriStar will be approximately $ 9.2 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to further advance its Castelo de Sonhos gold project and for general working corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of short form prospectus in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions. The Units will not be offered or sold in the United States except under Rule 144A or in such other manner as to not require registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or before July 14, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the timing of the closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals, the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option and future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities in Canada or in the United States.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



Contact



TriStar Gold Inc.

Nick Appleyard, President and CEO, 480-794-1244, info@tristargold.com

