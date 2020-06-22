HighGold Mining Now Trading on US OTCQX Market with DTC Eligibility for Ease of US Shareholder Transactions

Vancouver, June 22, 2020 - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSXV: HIGH) (OTCQX: HGGOF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shares have been qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") beginning today. HighGold was listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in September 2019 and followed with trading on the OTCQB Market in December 2019. HighGold shares will begin trading on OTCQX under its current trading symbol "HGGOF" effective June 22, 2020.

The OTCQX is the top tier of the three OTC (Over-the-Counter) markets. Stocks that trade on this market must meet more stringent qualification criteria compared to the two lower tiers. HighGold looks forward to continuing to work with OTC Markets and anticipates a greater presence at the virtual investor conferences held by the OTC Markets Group.

In addition to the move to the OTCQX, HighGold has qualified for DTC (Depository Trust Company) eligibility. "We have been advancing the DTC eligibility process for the past many months recognizing that this eligibility simplifies US trades in Canadian stocks and reduces trading costs for our US shareholders," commented HighGold President and CEO Darwin Green. "Graduation to the OTCQX in combination with DTC eligibility are both anticipated to enhance liquidity within US markets."

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in accessible south-central Alaska, USA that contains an Indicated Resource of 2.14 Mt grading 10.93 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) for 750,000 ounces AuEq and an additional Inferred Resource of 0.58 Mt grading 7.16 g/t gold equivalent for 134,000 ounces AuEq (see Technical Report titled "Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Johnson Tract Project, Alaska" dated June 15, 2020) along with excellent exploration potential indicated by several other prospects over a 12-kilometer strike length. The Company also controls a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

