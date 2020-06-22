Great Quest Closes Upsized Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2020 - Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. (TSXV:GQ) (the "Company" or "GQ") is pleased to announce that it has closed, on an oversubscribed basis, its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

The Company issued 3,552,500 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $355,250. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of GQ (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 36 months following the date hereof. The Offering was oversubscribed by $105,250.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day which expires on October 23, 2020. Closing of the Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be used to fund the costs associated with the Company's ongoing change of business transaction (the "COB Transaction") and for general working capital.

The Company did not pay any finder's fees pursuant to the Offering.

Certain directors of the Company acquired a portion of the Offering, and their participation (the "Insider Participation") is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Insider Participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

About Great Quest

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian agribusiness company focused on the development of African agricultural mineral projects for local production of farm ready fertilizers. The Company's flagship asset is the Tilemsi Phosphate Project, encompassing 1,206 km2 in northeastern Mali, containing high quality phosphate resources amenable to use as direct application fertilizer. Great Quest is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GQ, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GQM.

