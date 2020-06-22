Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Announces Contract with Zimtu Capital Corp.

June 22nd - Ares Strategic Inc. (TSXV:ARS) ("Ares") announces it has signed an agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC); (FSE:ZCT1) ("Zimtu") whereas Zimtu shall provide Ares services under the Zimtu ADVANTAGE program.

Zimtu ADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance, and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zimtu shall receive $8,333 per month, payable in advance, for a period of twelve months.

Ares Mining owns the only permitted and producing fluorspar mine in the U.S. The Company is in the process of ramping up production through new equipment, new plant, adit construction, and new strategic partners, and has already established a global customer base. Ares is designing new mining plans to optimize output, and improve the mine's infrastructure, so it can meet the demands of a large US market which currently imports all its fluorspar from abroad. The Company is focusing on near-term production and cash flow, as well as continuous expansion, so that it can become one of the world's largest fluorspar suppliers.

https://www.aresmining.com/

James Walker, President, CEO, and Director

For further information, please contact Mark Bolin by phone at 604-781-0535 or by email at mbolin@aresmining.com

