Rio2 Reminds Shareholders of Virtual AGM - June 25, 2020

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2020 - Rio2 Ltd. (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) wishes to remind its shareholders that due to the continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and having regard to the health and safety of the Company's employees and shareholders as well as public health guidelines to limit gatherings of people, the 2020 AGM will be a virtual event.



The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. EST and it will be conducted by way of a live audio and video webcast. The timing and process for voting is described in detail in the Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials mailed to shareholders and meeting materials available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the company’s website at www.rio2.com/investors.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the AGM, ask questions and vote, all in real time online at https://web.lumiagm.com/241677835 by entering the 15-digit Control Number provided in their meeting materials, and the password "rio2020" (case sensitive). Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders (being shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the AGM at the link above as guests, but will not be able to vote or ask questions at the meeting. Rio2 recommends shareholders log into the webcast at least 10 minutes in advance of the virtual meeting start time to ensure connectivity.

Shareholders who have questions about voting their shares or attending the AGM may contact Investor Relations by telephone at (604) 260-2696 ext. 101, by toll-free telephone at 1 877 359-0906 or by email at info@rio2.com

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the AGM, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the AGM to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the AGM. Proxies must be received by no later than 10:00 a.m. EST on June 23, 2020.



