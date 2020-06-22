Metalla Acquires Existing Royalty on Coeur's Producing Wharf Mine

TSXV: MTA

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2020 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to announce it has entered into agreements with Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur") (NYSE: CDE) and third-parties to jointly acquire an existing 1.3875% royalty interest (the "Royalty") on the operating Wharf mine ("Wharf") for total consideration of $8.0 million consisting of $7.0 million in existing Metalla common shares ("Metalla Shares") and Metalla Shares from treasury, and $1.0 million in cash. Metalla and Coeur will retain 1.0% and 0.3875% of the Royalty for total consideration of $5.77 million and $2.23 million, respectively.

Brett Heath, President & CEO of Metalla commented, "We are pleased to add a high-quality producing gold royalty on one of the premier gold mines located in the United States with a proven operator such as Coeur. Wharf has been in production for more than three decades with an established track record of generating free cash flow. This transaction provides shareholders with immediate exposure to cash flow on a strong performing and well-run gold asset on an accretive basis."

Wharf is an open pit, heap leach operation located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota acquired by Coeur in February 2015 from Goldcorp Inc. for cash consideration of approximately $99.5 million. The mine has been a consistent free cash flow generating asset for Coeur and consists of several areas of adjoining gold mineralization, which have been mined as a series of open pits. The mine produced 84,172 ounces of gold in 2019(1).

TRANSACTION STRUCTURE

Metalla has agreed to acquire a 1.3875% royalty on the Wharf mine from third-parties for a total purchase price of $8.0 million. In conjunction with this transaction, Metalla has agreed to sell a 0.3875% royalty to Coeur, which will be satisfied through the transfer of 421,554 Metalla Shares currently held by Coeur, representing $2.23 million in value based on a price of $5.30 per Metalla Share (the "Consideration Share Price") to the third-party sellers. Metalla will satisfy the remainder of the consideration for its 1.0% royalty by paying $1.0 million in cash and issuing 899,201 Metalla Shares representing $4.77 million in value based on the Consideration Share Price. As part of the transaction, Coeur has agreed to waive its pre-emptive right with respect to the Royalty, concurrent with the completion of the secondary offering announced on June 22, 2020. The transaction is subject to other customary closing conditions, including obtaining the requisite TSX Venture Exchange and NYSE American approvals, and is expected to close by June 30, 2020.

Mr. Heath continued, "We are also proud to showcase a successful case-study on how our third-party royalty model can generate a significant amount of value from start to finish for our partners and shareholders. In 2017 Metalla acquired a non-core royalty portfolio from Coeur in a share-based transaction at a price of C$2.16(7). We now welcome the third-parties as new shareholders as we continue to build Metalla into a leading precious metals royalty company."

WHARF MINE(1)(2)

Wharf has been in production since 1983. Coeur acquired the asset in 2015 from Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont Corporation) and subsequently increased plant efficiency and replaced reserves through exploration. During Coeur's ownership, it has generated cumulative free cash flow from Wharf of approximately $175.0 million. Additionally, Wharf has a mine life of approximately seven years.

ROYALTY MAP

WHARF RESERVES AND RESOURCES (1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)

Reserves & Resources

Short

Tons Gold

(000's) (Oz/t) (Koz) Proven Reserves 23,436 0.024 571 Probable Reserves 7,530 0.026 197 Proven & Probable Reserves 30,965 0.025 768







Measured Resources 6,631 0.027 178 Indicated Resources 4,926 0.032 156 Measured & Indicated Resources 11,557 0.029 334







Inferred Resources 2,483 0.033 81

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and a consultant to Metalla. Mr. Beaudry is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

