Rubicon Minerals Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2020 - Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSX: RMX) (OTCQX: RBYCF) ("Rubicon" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held by live audio webcast on Monday, June 22, 2020. The detailed voting results for the election of the directors are set out as below. At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2020 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company.

Director Votes FOR % FOR Votes Withheld % Withheld









Julian Kemp 61,428,971 99.97% 17,087 0.03% Sasha Bukacheva 61,433,022 99.98% 13,036 0.02% Daniel Burns 61,429,410 99.97% 16,648 0.03% Peter Jones 61,431,958 99.98% 14,100 0.02% George Ogilvie 61,442,121 99.99% 3,937 0.01% David Palmer 61,415,977 99.95% 30,081 0.05%

Voting results for the other items of business at the Meeting, all as more particularly described in the Circular and the Company's news release dated June 11, 2020, were as follows:



Votes FOR % FOR Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditors

(PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP) and

Auditors' Remuneration 61,444,947 100.00% 1,111 0.00%

Votes FOR % FOR Votes Against % Against Approval of Name Change 60,896,072 99.10% 549,986 0.90% Approval of New Articles 59,794,189 97.31% 1,651,869 2.69% Approval of Share Purchase Plan 61,406,097 99.93% 39,961 0.07%











The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Battle North Gold Corporation

At the Meeting, the shareholders have approved the name change for the Company from Rubicon Minerals Corp. to Battle North Gold Corporation. Subject to completion of various ordinary course filings and regulatory approvals, the Company expects its common shares to commence trading under the new ticker symbol "BNAU" on the TSX and "BNAUF" on the OTCQX market shortly after the name change is completed. The Company will provide further details in the coming weeks.

About Rubicon Minerals Corporation

Rubicon Minerals Corp. is an advanced gold exploration company that owns the Phoenix Gold Project, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Additionally, Rubicon controls the second largest land package in Red Lake consisting of over 285 square kilometres of prime, strategic exploration ground, and more than 900 square kilometres of mineral property interests in the emerging Long Canyon gold district that straddles the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Rubicon's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (RMX) and the OTCQX markets (RBYCF). For more information, please visit our website at www.rubiconminerals.com.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results can, could, may, should, will (or not) be achieved or occur, or are expected, in the future including trading of the Company's common shares under new ticker symbols on the TSX and the OTCQX market. In some cases, forward-looking information may be stated in the present tense, such as in respect of current matters that may be continuing, or that may have a future impact or effect. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and represent management's best judgment based on facts and assumptions that management considers reasonable. If such opinions and estimates prove to be incorrect, actual and future results may be materially different than expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Rubicon to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, those described in the Company's annual information form dated March 27, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors" and the Company's other continuous disclosure documents, all available under its profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.rubiconminerals.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Rubicon disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

